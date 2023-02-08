Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

With Jalen Hurts leading a high-powered offense and Haason Reddick headlining a stingy defense, the Eagles have been dominant throughout much of the season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a tougher path to this point. They beat the Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round and edged the Bengals 23-20 on a field goal in the final seconds. Mahomes played with a badly sprained ankle against Cincinnati. An extra week off has helped but he’ll face a ferocious, relentless pass rush.

“They’re one of the top defenses in the league for a reason,” Mahomes said. “They get after the quarterback, so it’ll be a great challenge for us to go out there and try to have some success.”

The Eagles realize playing against Mahomes is a tougher challenge than Daniel Jones and the Giants, and Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson and the 49ers.

“Mahomes is a tremendous talent,” Reddick said. “I don’t know if you can contain him. He’s that good.”

Both teams have scored 546 points this season. It’s the first time two No. 1 seeds are playing in the Super Bowl since the Eagles-Patriots met after the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have a significant edge in experience as they make their third appearance in this game in four years. Coach Andy Reid is 1-2 in Super Bowls, including a loss with the Eagles 18 years ago. Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni has never coached in a Super Bowl.

Pro Picks likes talent over experience. The Eagles are stacked, they’re healthy and they’ve been the more impressive team since Week 1.

EAGLES, 31-23

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 2-0. Against spread: 1-1.

Playoffs: Straight up: 10-2. Against spread: 5-7

Overall season: Straight up: 181-101. Against spread: 141-136-5.

