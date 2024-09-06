Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening night of Toronto Film Festival

The protest lasted for a handful of minutes before the demonstrators were ushered out by security. Several attendees posted videos online of the episode.

Representatives for the festival didn't respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, RBC said: “We respect the right of individuals to make their voices heard, but it’s unfortunate to see activist groups attempting to co-opt this important cultural event. Protestors targeting corporate sponsors are shifting attention from the work of artists and weakening support for essential arts and cultural programs."

The bank added: “The humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza continues to have a devastating impact and we feel deeply for everyone who is affected."

At last year's TIFF, a campaign called RBC Off Screen also protested the festival sponsor. An open letter to TIFF urged the festival to reconsider its relationship with RBC. Signees included Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and Joaquin Phoenix. They criticized the bank's funding of the oil and gas industry.

