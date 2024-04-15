Nation & World News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic into Chicago airport, causing headaches for travelers

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports
A passenger walks on the highway as he carries his luggage to at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation's busiest airports and causing headaches for travelers. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A passenger walks on the highway as he carries his luggage to at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation's busiest airports and causing headaches for travelers. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By SOPHIA TAREEN – Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation's busiest airports and causing headaches for travelers.

Protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 around 7 a.m., a demonstration they said was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organizers. Traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area was also snarled for hours Monday morning as pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled a 17-mile (27-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 880 in Oakland.

O'Hare warned travelers on the social platform X to take alternative forms of transportation with car travel “substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity.”

Some travelers stuck in standstill traffic left their cars and walked the final leg to the airport along the freeway, trailing their luggage behind them.

Among them was Madeline Hannan from suburban Chicago. She was headed to O'Hare for a work trip to Florida when her and her husband's car ended up stalled for 20 minutes. She got out and “both ran and speed walked” more than 1 mile. She said she made it to the gate on time, but barely.

“This was an inconvenience,” she said in a telephone interview from Florida. “But in the grand scheme of things going on overseas, it’s a minor inconvenience.”

While individual travelers may have been affected, operations at the airport appeared near normal with delays of under 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Inbound traffic toward O’Hare resumed around 9 a.m.

On the Golden Gate Bridge in California, a small number of demonstrators stood by, as did police. Some protesters held a black banner that read “Stop the world for Gaza.” The iconic bridge was closed off to all auto traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians.

In Chicago, dozens of protesters were arrested, according to Falaneh. Chicago police said Monday that “multiple people” were taken into custody after a protest where people obstructed traffic but did not have a detailed count.

Protesters say they chose the location, in part, because O'Hare is one of the largest airports. Among other things, they've called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Anti- war protesters have demonstrated in Chicago near daily since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people. Israeli warplanes and ground troops have conducted a scorched-earth campaign on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 33,700 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Associated Press writer Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Pedestrians and bicyclists wait outside the pedestrian gate on the south side of the Golden Gate Bridge while the bridge is closed due to protesters on Monday, April 15, 2024 in San Francisco, Calif. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Heavy traffic is seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Protesters calling for a cease fire in Gaza shut down southbound traffic on Highway 880 in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A pasenger talks on the her phone as she walks to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Passengers walk to a security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Travellers wait for their ride at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Travellers wait for an airport shuttle bus at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TravelLers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Heavy traffic is seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Travelers wait for an airport shuttle bus at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Traffic is backed up at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Travelers wait for their ride at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Heavy traffic is seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Demonstrators protesting the ongoing war in Gaza, block southbound traffic on Interstate 880 in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Protesters calling for a cease fire in Gaza shut down southbound traffic on Highway 880 in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

