Breaking: Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
Nation & World News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University after occupying president's office

Stanford University says 13 people have been arrested when law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the university president and provost offices
By TERRY CHEA and JOHN ANTCZAK – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford University said 13 people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside a building that houses the university president and provost offices.

The takeover began near dawn on the last day of classes for the spring quarter. Some protesters barricaded themselves inside while others linked arms outside, The Stanford Daily reported. The group chanted "Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine."

The student newspaper said one of its reporters was among those detained.

Within about three hours, officers had broken into the building and began taking people into custody. Other protesters cheered as the detainees were escorted out of the building and loaded into law enforcement vehicles.

The building was cleared and the protest didn't affect any other campus activities, university spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in an email to The Associated Press.

The university said that students who participated in the protest would be immediately suspended, and any seniors would not be allowed to graduate.

“We are appalled that our students chose to take this action and we will work with law enforcement to ensure that they face the full consequences allowed by law,” the university said in a statement.

An officer was lightly injured when he was shoved by protesters who were interfering with a transport vehicle, Mostofi said.

Mostofi said there was “extensive damage” to the building but didn't give any details. An AP journalist on campus saw the pale sandstone walls spraypainted with political slogans. Video posted on social media showed police busting in a door. Other photos showed an office desk splattered with a red liquid.

The AP has recorded at least 86 incidents since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests across the U.S. More than 3,130 people have been arrested on the campuses of 65 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

Students demand their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts. Organizers seek to amplify calls to end Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.

Columbia University agreed to take additional steps to make students feel secure on campus under a settlement reached with a Jewish student Tuesday.

Israel faces growing international criticism for its strategy of systematic destruction in Gaza, at a huge cost in civilian lives. Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the besieged territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The top United Nations court has concluded there is a "plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza — a charge Israel strongly denies.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

Students walk by graffiti near university president Richard Saller's office at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said 13 people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was extensive damage inside and outside the building and an officer was lightly injured. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A campus maintenance worker carries a broken window from the office of the president at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside the building. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Graffiti is painted on the wall near the office of the President at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside the building.(AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Campus maintenance workers repair a broken door at the office of the president at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside the building. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students walk by graffiti near the office of the President at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside the building. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An official looks at damage around a door leading to university president Richard Saller's office at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students walk by graffiti near the office of the president at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Stanford University said people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday that houses the university president and provost offices, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside the building. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord with ties to RealPage
7m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
21m ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage
The Latest

Credit: AP

House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false...
8m ago
Putin warns Germany that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia will mark...
12m ago
Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rockdale runoff candidate has a ‘D’ by her name, but Dems fear it means deception
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France