BreakingNews
Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
Nation & World News

Pro-Palestinian banners. Blazing Olympic rings. Workers' May Day rallies confront turbulent times

Workers and activists around the world are marking May Day with rallies against the global pressure of rising prices and calling for greater rights
Supporters of the Lebanese Communist party, take selfie, as they march during a demonstration to mark International Labor Day or May Day, in Beirut, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Despite the tense situation and ongoing clashes on Lebanon's border with Israel over the past seven months, hundreds of protesters marched through Beirut's streets to mark International Workers' Day. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Supporters of the Lebanese Communist party, take selfie, as they march during a demonstration to mark International Labor Day or May Day, in Beirut, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Despite the tense situation and ongoing clashes on Lebanon's border with Israel over the past seven months, hundreds of protesters marched through Beirut's streets to mark International Workers' Day. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By MEHMET GUZEL and HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Workers and activists around the world marked May Day with protests Wednesday over the pressure of rising prices and calls for greater labor rights. Pro- Palestinian sentiments were also on display.

Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim square in defiance of a ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social platform X at least 210 people were detained.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has long declared Taksim off-limits for demonstrations on security grounds, but the square holds symbolic value. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a May Day celebration there, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of trade union representatives lay a wreath at a monument to victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed to celebrate workers’ rights. It's also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands. “Tax the rich,” one banner in Germany read. “Don't touch the eight-hour workday!” another read in Sri Lanka. “I want to live, not survive,” read one in France.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital, seeking better pay and working conditions. Twenty-nine people were arrested. Pro-Palestinian groups and anti-Olympics activists joined the rally, chanting slogans in support for people in Gaza.

A group of protesters set makeshift Olympic rings on fire to show discontent with the Summer Games that start in less than three months. France's unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate people forced to work during summer holidays.

Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, the general secretary of the CGT union, one of France’s largest. “How do you expect it to go well if the authorities don’t respond to our simplest demand?” she said.

In Athens, several thousand protesters joined marches as labor strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union demands a return to collective bargaining after labor rights were scrapped during the 2010-18 financial crisis.

Pro-Palestinian protesters joined the rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinian protesting students in the United States.

“We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who are facing great repression of their rights and their just demands,” said Nikos Mavrokefalos at the march. “We want to send a message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices,” he added.

In Nigeria, unions criticized government efforts to ease the cost of living and demanded bigger salary increases. Inflation is the highest in 28 years, at over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country's minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian marchers mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis. “Politicians do not feel the pain of the worker or the economic conditions,” said one demonstrator, Abed Tabbaa. In Iraq, protesters demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and the end to privatization of certain businesses.

Tens of thousands Sri Lankans paraded through the capital as the country struggles through its worst economic crisis, two years after declaring bankruptcy. Discontent has grown over efforts to increase revenue by raising the price of electricity and imposing taxes on professionals and small businesses.

In South Korea's capital, thousands of protesters shouted pro-labor slogans at a rally that organizers said was meant to step up criticism of what they call anti-labor policies pursued by President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative government.

“In the past two years under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our laborers have plunged into despair,” Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech.

Union members criticized Yoon’s recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies’ rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes. The government also has vowed to sternly deal with illegal strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo, demanding salary increases to set off price increases. Masako Obata, leader of the left-leaning National Confederation of Trade Unions, said dwindling wages have widened income disparities.

In Indonesia, workers demanded protections for migrant workers abroad and a minimum wage raise. They gathered amid a tight police presence, chanting slogans against the new Job Creation Law and loosened outsourcing rules.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists marched to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. Riot police stopped them from getting close to the presidential palace.

___

Kim reported from Seoul. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.

Union members clash with Turkish anti riot police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people attempting to break through a barricade and reach the city's main city's main square, Taksim, in defiance of a government ban on celebrating May 1 Labor Day at the landmark location. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, centre, attends a May Day rally in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, May, 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters burn olympic rings on the pavement near a Palestinian flag during the May Day demonstration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to attend a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of National People's Power, a political alliance, carry placards at a Labour Day rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators raise their fists as they take part in a May Day rally in Madrid, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of a left-wing party march, to mark the Labor Day holiday in support of workers' rights, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters chant slogans outside the Greek Parliament during a May Day rally in Athens , on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Palestinian and pro-Palestinian protesters joined the rallies, one group chanting "Victory to the Intifada" as they carried a giant Palestinian flag past parliament. Others displayed banners in support of protesting students in the United States. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Union members clash with Turkish anti riot police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people attempting to break through a barricade and reach the city's main city's main square, Taksim, in defiance of a government ban on celebrating May 1 Labor Day at the landmark location. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Thousands of workers urged the government to raise minimum wages and improve working condition. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man carries a poster during a protest to mark International Labor Day near the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Hundreds of Filipino workers from various labor groups took to the streets to mark Labor Day and demand a wage increase and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Participants march after a May Day rally in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading "Congress amended the law to support workers' rights" and ''The regime has no honeymoon'' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Thousands of protesters from different labor groups protest on the street to ask for labor rights and interests. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators participate on a May Day march, in Nuremberg, Germany, May 1, 2024. (Daniel Vogl/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person waves a Cuban flag during a gathering marking International Workers' Day at Anti-Imperialist Square in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of National Trade Union Federation Pakistan take part in a May Day rally, marking International Labour Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Participants of the rally demand implementation of labor laws and increase in their wages. (AP Photo/Ikram Suri)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How campus protests have driven division among Georgia Democrats

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

BREAKING
Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
14m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Marjorie Taylor Greene to call for vote on Speaker Johnson’s ouster next week
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

LIVE UPDATES
NY mayor says nearly 300 people arrested in crackdowns on protests there

Credit: Ben Gray

LIVE UPDATES
NY mayor says nearly 300 people arrested in crackdowns on protests there

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four infill MARTA stations
The Latest

Credit: AP

Elimination of Tesla's charging department raises worries as EVs from other automakers...
9m ago
United Methodists repeal longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy
10m ago
Greece boosts special firefighting units to cope with its growing heat risk
11m ago
Featured

Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...