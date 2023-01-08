ajc logo
X

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress in capital

National & World News
32 minutes ago
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the capital, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
7h ago

Credit: Anthony Daniels

Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 44
5h ago

Credit: Jesse Bedayn

Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
6h ago

Credit: Jesse Bedayn

Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Biden will travel to Atlanta for MLK service next Sunday at Ebenezer
3h ago
The Latest
Adam Rich. former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
13m ago
Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season
18m ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
5h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top