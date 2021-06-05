ajc logo
Clarification: Medline Acquisition story

National & World News | Updated 24 minutes ago
In a story published June 5, 2021, The Associated Press cited a Medline release to report that following its acquisition by a consortium of private-equity firms, the medical supply and equipment company would continue to be led by the family of Medline CEO Charlie Mills

BOSTON (AP) — In a story published June 5, 2021, The Associated Press cited a Medline release to report that following its acquisition by a consortium of private-equity firms, the medical supply and equipment company would continue to be led by the family of Medline CEO Charlie Mills. The story should have made clear that Medline will continue to be run by the extended Mills family.

