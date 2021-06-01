Private company takes over Puerto Rico power company service

Officials are betting the private operator can do better than the island's Electric Power Authority, which has struggled to restore the storm-battered electrical grid and keep power flowing while trying to cope with $9 billion in debt — more than that of any other government agency in Puerto Rico.

Even with privatization, most analysts expect the government and control board will be forced to agree to an eventual power rate increase to meet the demands of bondholders.

Meanwhile, the new company will inherit unresolved blackouts, with more than 30,000 customers left without power in recent weeks.

“We don’t wish to go into June 1 with a large backlog of outages, but it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” Stensby said.

Puerto Rico chose Luma in June 2020 to operate and modernize the island’s transmission and distribution system.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the company has pledged to reduce power interruptions by 30%, the length of outages by 40% and cut workplace accidents by 50%.

“We’ve had a bankrupt ... (and) incompetent public utility for too long,” he said. “The transformation that is underway will make a difference.”

But critics have called on the government to cancel the deal. A Texas-based nonprofit, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, complained that Luma would not be penalized for failing to save money or meet renewable energy goals.

It said the control board "is turning a blind eye to some of the same fiscal practices that led the commonwealth into bankruptcy,” wrote Tom Sanzillo, the nonprofit’s director of financial analysis. “These include politically driven contracting processes, poorly documented cash transfers between commonwealth entities, lack of clarity and accountability for budgetary savings initiatives, failure to prioritize renewable energy and costly and shortsighted labor management.”

The Puerto Rico-based Center for a New Economy, a nonpartisan think tank, also criticized the deal, saying, "There are no guarantees that the process to modernize and transform (the electric authority) will be successful.”

But the federal board said the effort must go forward. If the Electric Power Authority is not transformed, the economy will shrink, said David Skeel, the board’s chairman.

“Some people are not happy with it, but it is the way forward,” he said of the contract. “It is absolutely essential, in my view.”

Puerto Rico’s power generation units average 45 years old, twice those of the U.S. mainland, and a fiscal plan approved by the federal board foresees Luma spending some $3.85 billion through fiscal year 2024 to revamp the transmission and distribution system.