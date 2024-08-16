Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say

“I am grateful to our DAC staff and thankful for the support and effort from hundreds of local, state and federal public safety officers who helped in the search and investigation that returned Alston safely to custody,” Department Secretary Todd Ishee said. “This was an incredible collaborative effort.”

Alston has been serving a life sentence at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor since his conviction in the murder of 1-year-old Maleah Williams, who was shot on Christmas Day in 2015 from a passing car while she was playing outside her family’s apartment in Chapel Hill. She died three days later.

Alston will be charged with felony escape from prison, and was being taken to a high security unit in the state prison system, the release said.

A woman described as an acquaintance of Alston's was arrested shortly afterward in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive, the department said. Anyone else who helped him also could be charged.