X

Principal resigns after complaints on 'David' statue nudity

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
10 hours ago
A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the principal, Hope Carrasquilla, of Tallahassee Classical School resigned this week after an ultimatum from the school board's chairman.

One parent complained the material was pornographic and two other parents said they wanted to be notified of the lesson before it was given to their children, Carrasquilla said. The instruction also included Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” painting and Botticelli's “Birth of Venus.”

“It saddens me that my time here had to end this way,” Carrasquilla told the paper.

The "David" statue's nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and the rules of censorship. In the 1500s, metal fig leaves covered the genitals of statues like David when the Roman Catholic Church deemed nudity as immodest and obscene.

The kerfuffle in Florida also prompted social media users to point out similarities to a 1990s episode of “The Simpsons” where characters debate the censorship of the "David" statue.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
12h ago

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans
10h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Braves pitcher Charlie Morton overcame anxiety, self-doubt to find peace
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia
39m ago
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
1h ago
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top