ajc logo
X

Princeton University plans Toni Morrison tribute in 2023

National & World News
1 hour ago
A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series to a three-day symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where the Nobel laureate taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series and three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others.

The tribute will center on “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition drawn from her archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women, photographs, maps she drew while working on her acclaimed novel “Beloved," rare drafts of her novel “Song of Solomon” and various unfinished projects. The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from Feb. 22 to June 4.

“In imagining this initiative — from exhibition to symposium to partner projects — I wanted to show the importance of the archive to understanding Morrison’s work and practice. But I also wanted to show how this archive in particular is a site that opens up new lines of inquiry and inspires new kinds of collaboration," said curator Autumn Womack, assistant professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton, in a statement released Wednesday.

Morrison, who died in 2019 at age 88, was also known for such novels as "Sula," "The Bluest Eye" and "Jazz." She won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1993.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Deadly DeKalb fire comes two years after family loses son to gun violence
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants
17h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
21h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
21h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
3m ago
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
4m ago
Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
22h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top