Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in rare public appearance

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis
Britain's King Charles III, right, is joined by Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner's trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III in March.

Queen Camilla with Debbie Jevans chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Clubduring a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day ten of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool photo via AP)

