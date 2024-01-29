LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery. King Charles III remains hospitalized Monday following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.