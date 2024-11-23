Nation & World News
Princely Umanmielen’s return to the Swamp ends with a loss and a police escort

1 hour ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Princely Umanmielen's return to the Swamp ended with a police escort.

Umanmielen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring to Ole Miss, left the stadium with a number of officers surrounding him. And the defensive end still tried to get at heckling fans.

It started when Umanmielen left the sideline in the waning seconds of a 24-17 loss to the Gators. He was walking toward the visiting locker room when at least one fan yelled at him from the stands. Umanmielen clearly didn't like what he heard and made his way toward the seats.

Officers quickly stepped in and escorted Umanmielen back toward the locker room. They then walked him directly to the team's waiting busses, but more fans were in the path and shouted at him again. Umanmielen turned and started toward the fans before officers stepped in and stopped him.

It was the latest bit of oddness for Umanmielen, who wore an orange Gators ski mask through Ole Miss' practice facility late in the week. He finished the game with seven tackles, including a sack.

