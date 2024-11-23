Princely Umanmielen’s return to the Swamp ends with a loss and a police escort

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Princely Umanmielen's return to the Swamp ended with a police escort.

Umanmielen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring to Ole Miss, left the stadium with a number of officers surrounding him. And the defensive end still tried to get at heckling fans.

It started when Umanmielen left the sideline in the waning seconds of a 24-17 loss to the Gators. He was walking toward the visiting locker room when at least one fan yelled at him from the stands. Umanmielen clearly didn't like what he heard and made his way toward the seats.