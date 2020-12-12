Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers there for their hard and dangerous work. However, they received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions, with one Welsh official saying he would rather "no one was having unnecessary visits" during the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain has Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince William speaks on stage during a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Dom Warren and family, the founder of Dom's Food Mission, as they attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
