Prince William says Kate's 'doing well,' in rare comments since she announced her cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Prince William on Friday offered a positive assessment of his wife's health, a hospital administrator said, in one of the royal's few comments about Kate's condition since she announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

William was on a solo tour of St. Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the Cornish coast in southwestern England. He traveled there to break ground for a new building that will include inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite.

“I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, ‘she’s doing well, thanks,’" hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters. "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children.”