Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation

Kate told well-wishers that her eldest child, Prince George, was excited about the coronation. The 9-year-old royal, who is second in line to the throne after his father, will carry Charles' robes as one of the king's four pages of honor on Saturday.

George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended a rehearsal for the ceremony alongside other members of the royal family on Wednesday.

Thursday's royal visit came as London prepared for the United Kingdom's first coronation since Elizabeth II was crowned 70 years ago.

Union Jack bunting and crown decorations have appeared across the capital, while Big Ben was lit up in red as part of late-night dress rehearsals around midnight on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on London for the historic event, and many die-hard royal fans are already camped out near Buckingham Palace to secure the best viewing spot.

“We’ve always been a massive fan of the royal family. I was also over for the (queen's) jubilee, so all the big moments that we can, we come over," said Luisa Rawes, from Portugal. “It is a massive occasion."

