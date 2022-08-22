ajc logo
Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

FILE - Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday Aug. 22, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

1 hour ago
Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday.

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen's official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September. George and Charlotte had been attending a school in south London, and Louis is just starting his formal full-time schooling.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size for the royals. But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

