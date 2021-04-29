ajc logo
X

Prince William, Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary with new photos

In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday are Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)
In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday are Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)

Credit: Chris Floyd

Credit: Chris Floyd

National & World News | Updated 5 minutes ago
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released photos and video offering image of domestic bliss

LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.

ExploreRevealing Meghan and Harry interview shakes royal family

Two photographs show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. A video released later showed the family at play, replete with their smiling children walking near the sea.

William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Andy Commins/Pool via AP)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Andy Commins/Pool via AP)

Credit: Andy Commins

Credit: Andy Commins

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” the couple said on their Twitter feed. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, William's grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

ExplorePhotos: Prince William through the years

Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couple’s first child. Harry, William’s younger brother, stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife and son.

In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday are Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)
In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday are Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)

Credit: Chris Floyd

Credit: Chris Floyd

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top