Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement

The papers said William, Prince of Wales, later settled for a large, but undisclosed, sum.

"It is important to bear in mind that in responding to this bid by NGN to prevent his claims going to trial, (Harry) has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes," attorney David Sherborne wrote. "This is used very much by (Harry) as ‘a shield not a sword’ against NGN’s attack."

The lawsuit is one of several that Harry has brought against British newspapers, including two other phone hacking cases.

