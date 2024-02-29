Prince William condemns antisemitism during visit to London synagogue

William spoke out last week against the fighting in Gaza and called for the Israel-Hamas conflict to end "as soon as possible."

While his statement stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, he spoke of the "terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" and urged for more humanitarian support to Gaza.

Reports of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim abuse in Britain have soared since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which triggered Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

William's absence Tuesday from a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, drew significant media attention because it came at a time when William's father, King Charles III, and his wife are both suffering from health problems.

Palace officials only said that William pulled out of the service at Windsor because of a "personal matter." They declined to elaborate but said his wife, who is recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent in January, continues to do well.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has canceled all his public engagements.

