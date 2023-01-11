ajc logo
X

Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for "Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose "Becoming" needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

"'Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words," Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, ‘Spare' is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”

One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, "Spare" is Harry's highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama's memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for “Spare."

New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, "all over the map — emotionally as well as physically," at times "frank and funny" and at other times consumed by Harry's anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found "Spare" to be "good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
12h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
13m ago
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
16m ago
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
18m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top