X

Prince Harry’s effort to pay for British police protection fails in court

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A London judge has ruled against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain

LONDON (AP) — A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.

A High Court judge rejected the Duke of Sussex’s assertion that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied him the right to hire police to provide security in the U.K.

The British government stopped providing security after Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. A lawyer for the government argued in court that it should allow hiring of “police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

Harry has said he doesn’t feel safe visiting Britain with his young children, and has cited aggressive press photographers.

The case was argued last week on the same day Harry and Meghan sought cover from paparazzi in a New York police station after a spokesperson said they had been involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with photographers after a gala event.

No one was injured and no citations given, but police said photographers made it challenging for the couple to get where they were going.

Harry is separately challenging the decision to deny him government-paid security. That lawsuit is the only one of five active legal cases he has in London courts that is not against British tabloid publishers over allegations of libel or phone hacking.

He is due to testify next month in an ongoing trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over allegations it used illegal means to gather material for dozens of articles about the duke, dating back as far as the 1990s.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Phil Skinner

Atlanta City Council looks to support firefighters injured off-duty1h ago

Private autopsy: Lashawn Thompson died from ‘severe neglect’
16h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
12h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
11h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

‘Nobody will forget Mr. Calvin’: 72-year-old’s accused killer arrested in Commerce
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for second day, reports more drone attacks
11m ago
Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish set for Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet' show for climate...
15m ago
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
23h ago
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top