Prince Harry races head-first down a skeleton sled track and says 'everybody should do this'

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Prince Harry raced head-first on a tiny skeleton sled going 99 kph (61.5 mph) down a track at next year’s Invictus Games site Thursday, saying with a smile afterward that everyone should do it.

Harry was in Whistler, British Columbia, with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to visit athletes at training camps and to promote the games he founded for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan.

The British prince did two runs on one of the world’s fastest bobsled tracks, which also hosts skeleton races. The 2025 games in Vancouver and Whistler will be the first to feature winter sports, including the skeleton, skiing events and wheelchair curling, but it will also host events it has previously, such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.