Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

10 minutes ago
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
4h ago

