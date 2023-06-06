X

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for testimony in phone hacking case

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
Prince Harry has arrived at a London court ahead of his testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has arrived at a London court ahead of his testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

The prince arrived at the High Court in a black SUV.

Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.

This is the first of several lawsuits to go to trial. He accuses the publisher of the Daily Mirror of using unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops.

The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to enter a courtroom witness box. He will face cross-examination by a lawyer for the defendant, Mirror Group Newspapers.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
1h ago

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M
3h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
4m ago
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
8m ago
Supreme Court opened the door to states' voting restrictions. Now a new ruling could...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s funding vote
2h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
17h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top