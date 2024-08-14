Nation & World News

Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Colombia for the first time. Here’s what they will be doing

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will arrive in Colombia on Thursday
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By ASTRID SUÁREZ – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will arrive in Colombia on Thursday at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, where they will take part in several events, including a forum against cyberbullying, the office of the Colombian vice president said Wednesday.

The couple, in the South American country for the first time, will participate in several events Thursday and Friday in the capital, Bogotá, before leaving for Cartagena and Cali, in the Caribbean and in the Colombian Pacific, where they are expected to be during the weekend.

The events surrounding the couple's visit will kick off Thursday with a press conference by Márquez, Colombia's first Black vice president, in which she is expected to offer more details on the purpose of Harry and Meghan's visit. The statement did not clarify whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make statements.

Harry and Meghan will also be visiting a school in Bogotá where they will “interact directly with students who are exploring the digital landscape and its effects on society,” the statement added.

They will also attend a forum on how to promote safe digital environments organized by Colombia's vice presidency in partnership with Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

“The forum will address the urgent need for responsible technological practices, particularly in the Global South, where the negative impact of technology is disproportionately felt,” the statement added.

Details of the agenda for Saturday and Sunday will be announced later, the office of the vice president said. ___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

