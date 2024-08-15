Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and combat cyberbullying

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in Colombia on Thursday in their first visit to the South American country, where they will take part in several events promoting mental health for young people and how to combat cyberbullying, the office of Colombia's vice president said.

Harry and Meghan were welcomed at the residence of Vice President Francia Márquez in the heart of Bogotá, where they were treated to Colombian coffee and local pastries made with cheese and yuca. Márquez and Meghan greeted each other effusively, according to a photograph released by the Archewell Foundation, the couple's nonprofit organization.

Márquez, a human rights activist and Colombia's first Black vice president, said she will show the prince and the duchess the cultural richness of the country and the work Colombia's government is doing to fight inequality in a country where 33% of the population lives in poverty.