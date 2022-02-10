Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

The queen, 95, marked her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

Camilla carried on with her engagements as scheduled on Thursday, visiting a sexual assault referral center in London.

Charles previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Caption Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Tristan Fewings Credit: Tristan Fewings Caption Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Tristan Fewings Credit: Tristan Fewings