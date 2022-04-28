Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council

The council in the northern city of York on Wednesday night voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s “freedom of the city.'' The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after Queen Elizabeth II made him the Duke of York.

Andrew is the first person to be stripped of the status, a purely ceremonial honor that dates back to medieval times when “freemen'' enjoyed special privileges. Honorees include the actress Judi Dench and Princess Anne, Andrew’s sister.