Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn't in US

But the prince's lawyers say the new information about Giuffre's residence should result in the suspension of any further progress in the lawsuit toward trial, which would include depositions of Andrew and Giuffre, until the issue is settled as to whether her foreign residence disqualifies her from suing Andrew in the U.S.

They asked the judge to order Giuffre to respond to written legal requests about her residency and submit to a two-hour deposition on the issue.

The lawyers wrote that Giuffre has an Australian driver's license and was living in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.

“Even if Ms. Giuffre’s Australian domicile could not be established as early as October 2015, there can be no real dispute that she was permanently living there with an intent to remain there as of 2019 — still two years before she filed this action against Prince Andrew,” the lawyers wrote.

They said the timing of Giuffre's registration to vote in Colorado prior to filing the lawsuit against the prince was “suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.”

A message seeking comment from Giuffre to the latest filing by the prince's lawyers was sent to a spokesperson for her lawyers.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.