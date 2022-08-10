ajc logo
Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of Aug. 1

41 minutes ago
The NFL's Hall of Fame Game was among last week's top-rated shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — 1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.24 million.

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 5.93 million.

3. NFL Pre-Season Hall of Fame Game (Raiders vs. Jaguars), NBC, 5.48 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.73 million.

5. NFL weather delay, NBC, 4.16 million.

6. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.14 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.96 million.

8. CMA Fest, ABC, 3.86 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 3.82 million.

11. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.71 million.

12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.71 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.59 million.

14. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.34 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.31 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.22 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.20 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.19 million.

19. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.13 million.

20. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.12 million.

