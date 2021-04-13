‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Smart, 19, of Stockton vanished in May 1996 while returning to her dorm at Cal Poly after a party. She was seen with Flores, who was a student at the school at the time.

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department returned to the house of Ruben Flores on Tuesday. Ruben is the father of Paul Flores, the sole person of interest in missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart's disappearance. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) Credit: David Middlecamp Credit: David Middlecamp

San Luis Obispo jail records showed Paul Flores was booked on a murder charge. Defense attorney Robert Sanger declined to comment, though he confirmed Flores was arrested.

Ruben Flores was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

A spokesman for the Smart family said “this is an extremely emotional day” and they would issue a statement later in the afternoon.

Deputies prepare to have a car towed for evidence in March at the Arroyo Grande, California, home of Ruben Flores. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) Credit: David Middlecamp Credit: David Middlecamp

The news comes about a month after the sheriff named Flores as the “prime suspect” in the case and investigators searched his father’s home and property using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs. The large home on a hill has been the subject of many searches.

Investigators executed another search warrant Tuesday at the home of Ruben Flores about 15 miles south of the university on California’s Central Coast, KSBY-TV reported. They appeared to be disassembling a deck outside the home and the sound of power saws and drills could be heard whining in the background.

Search warrants were served last year on Paul Flores’ home in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles and at other locations in California and Washington state. Investigators conducted digs on the campus in 2016.

Paul Flores has remained mum through the years, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to not answer questions before a grand jury and in a deposition for a lawsuit that was brought against him.

He was arrested in February on a weapons charge and released on bond. He has drunken driving convictions on his record in Los Angeles County.