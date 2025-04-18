Nation & World News
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Trump's trade war will lead to lower trade barriers within Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney says eliminating trade barriers within Canada would benefit Canadians far more than U.S. President Donald Trump can ever take away with his trade war as he made his case to retain power at the last debate ahead of the April 28 vote
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, from left, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh participate in the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday eliminating trade barriers within Canada would benefit Canadians far more than U.S. President Donald Trump can ever take away with his trade war as he made his case to retain power at the last debate ahead of the April 28 vote.

Carney has set a goal of free trade within the country's 10 provinces and three territories by July 1. Canada has long had interprovincial trade barriers.

"We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away," Carney said “We can have one economy. This is within our grasp.”

Carney said the relationship Canada has had with the U.S. for the past 40 years has fundamentally changed because of Trump's tariffs. If reelected Carney plans to immediately enter into trade walks with the Trump administration.

Trump's trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state have infuriated Canadians and led to a surge in Canadian nationalism that has bolstered Liberal Party poll numbers.

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is imploring Canadians not to give the Liberals a fourth term. He hoped to make the election a referendum on Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined toward the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged.

But Trump attacked, Trudeau resigned and Carney, a two-time central banker, became Liberal party leader and prime minister last month after a party leadership race.

“It maybe difficult, Mr. Poilievre, you spent years running against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax and they are both gone,” Carney said. “I am a very different person than Justin Trudeau.”

Public opinion has changed. In a mid-January poll by Nanos, Liberals trailed the Conservative Party by 47% to 20%. In the latest Nanos poll released Thursday, the Liberals led by 5 percentage points. The January poll had a margin of error 3.1 points while the latest poll had a 2.7-point margin.

"We can’t afford a fourth Liberal term of rising housing costs," Poilievre said.

Poilievre accused Carney's Liberals of being hostile toward Canada’s energy sector and pipelines. He accused the Liberals of weakening the economy and vowed that a Conservative government would repeal “anti-energy laws, red tape and high taxes.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, from left, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, take part in a group photo prior participating in the English-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives with his wife Anaida Poilievre, for the English-language federal election debate, in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu arrive for the English-language federal election leaders' debate, in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives for the English-language federal election debate, in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

