Primate monkeys around with student's phone, takes selfies

Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, said Wednesday that his phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up Saturday. He found the phone's casing under his bed but there was no sign of robbery in his house in southern Johor state.

When his father saw a monkey the next day, he searched in the jungle behind his house. Using his brother's phone to call his own device, he found it covered in mud under a palm tree. But a bigger surprise came when he found a series of monkey selfies and videos recorded in the phone.