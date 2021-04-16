Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told Price before the game that he would get the ball in the ninth if the Dodgers had the lead. Price said he couldn’t say exactly what his reaction was, but he was excited.

“That was the first time I’ve been able to pitch on this day,” Price said of Jackie Robinson Day. “It’s extremely special to me, especially wearing Dodgers blue. I wanted to finish the game and get that save. The first two hitters I didn’t end up the way I wanted to, but I continued to make pitches and things ended up the way I wanted to.”

He had the ball authenticated and will give it to his parents to put on their mantel.

“On so many levels it was positive,” Roberts said. “There’s not a guy in the clubhouse that doesn’t respect David and pulling for him. It was a special day for him. You don’t script many things in baseball, but you couldn’t have scripted that better for him. ... It was a nice feather in his cap.”

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for struggling Colorado (3-10), which completed an 0-6 road trip.

Nursing a one-run lead, the Dodgers made two errors in the sixth and the Rockies scored three times to take the lead. Zach McKinstry bobbled a ball in right field, allowing one run to score, and shortstop Chris Taylor’s throwing error gave Colorado another.

McMahon hit a first-pitch homer off Urías in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. It was McMahon’s sixth home run of the season. Hampson hit a solo shot in the third to make it 2-0.

Urías allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Turner connected in the bottom of the third to put Los Angeles ahead. A notoriously slow starter, the third baseman has four home runs already. He homered for the second time in two days, with his drive a day earlier landing in a fan’s plate of nachos.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber pitched six innings and gave up three runs. He struck out seven and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Gavin Lux was scratched from the lineup with right wrist soreness. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol will be joining the team Friday in San Diego as part of the taxi squad ... OF A.J. Pollock exited with left groin tightness and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start of the season Friday night at Coors Field against the New York Mets, weather permitting. In his last start, he allowed one run over five innings against San Francisco.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 1.50) gets the start at San Diego in the first of 19 highly anticipated games between the NL West rivals this season. His last start against the Padres was in Game 1 of the 2020 NLDS, when he allowed one run and two hits over four innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher David Price throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, right, celebrates with Chris Taylor, left, after scoring a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Julio Urias and Chris Taylor also scored. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the dugout before their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, and Max Muncy celebrate after Muncy hit a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Turner and Chris Taylor also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, is out at first with a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon does not catch a pop fly hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Urias singled. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock, bottom left, falls over the wall trying to catch a foul ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, as fans try to catch the ball during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz, right, singles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Daza reached second on a throwing error by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor. Colorado Rockies' C.J. Chron and Josh Fuentes scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies after their baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, right, hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Julio Urias and Chris Taylor also scored. All players wore jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

A fan poses for a photo next to a statue of Jackie Robinson before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Jackie Robinson Day was celebrated to honor the first African American to play in Major League Baseball. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis