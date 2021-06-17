Press, Williams score in US women's 2-0 victory over Nigeria

Williams, who came on in the 88th minute, beat Oluehi on a breakaway for the late goal.

The U.S. women are 9-0-1 this year are undefeated in 42 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 56 games on American soil.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski now has to trim his roster to 18 players for Tokyo. That lineup is scheduled to play two pre-Olympic warm-up matches before facing rival Sweden in its opening match of the Olympics July 21.

The U.S. lineup against Nigeria featured six changes from the previous matchup against Jamaica, with Alyssa Naeher back in goal and Kristie Mewis in midfield for Rose Lavelle, who rolled ankle Sunday in a 4-0 win over Jamaica and left that game as a precaution.

Naeher recorded her 42nd career shutout and 13th in her last 14 appearances, but had a mostly quiet night behind a defense that quickly shut down what little possession Nigeria could manage in the U.S. half of the field.

The game was the opening match at brand new Q2 Stadium, home of the MLS expansion franchise Austin FC.

