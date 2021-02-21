Press, Rapinoe score, US beats Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

Moments later, Crystal Dunn's sliding tackle prevented Debinha on the breakaway. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta found Debinha in the box, but the shot went just wide.

It was the 10th straight shutout for U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Alex Morgan made her first start for the national team since giving birth to daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Press were subbed out in the 71st minute and replaced with Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

Horan served the ball into the box for Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After she scored, Rapinoe made a baby-rocking gesture in honor of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlynn Harris, who recently adopted daughter Sloane.

The Brazilians are led by Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. from 2008-12. Sundhage took Brazil over last summer and has an 8-2-3 record.

The U.S. beat Canada 1-0 in its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday.

Brazil beat rival Argentina 4-1 on Thursday. Brazil is making its second overall appearance in the tournament, now in its sixth year.

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) and Brazil midfielder Andressa (7) compete for a header during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) blocks a shot on goal by Brazil midfielder Marta (10) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Brazil midfielder Andressinha (17) and United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) collide while competing for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States defender Abby Dahlkemper (7) heads a ball in front of Brazil midfielder Marta (10) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) and Brazil defender Kathellen (2) compete for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack