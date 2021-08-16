President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture

Widodo said almost all regional leaders are working hand in hand to address health and economic problems and his administration would improve on-the-ground management in testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination as well as medical oxygen.

“The availability and affordability of medicines should be guaranteed and there is zero tolerance to anyone who obstructs our humanitarian and national missions,” Widodo said.

Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing a decline for both active cases and new cases from mid-July to the past week, from over 100,000 to below 15,000 active cases per day and from over 10,000 to below 2,500 new cases per day.

Also, patients were not being turned away like in the past.

Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, were being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, worship places and outdoor sport venues since last week with certain capacity limits and people must show they've been vaccinated.

While current data were encouraging, the devastating health crisis is far from over, said Dewi Nur Aisyah, the National COVID-19 Task Force’s IT and data center head. She noted new COVID-19 cases were soaring in certain provinces outside the country’s most populated island of Java despite restrictions.

Indonesia began vaccinating aggressively earlier than many countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 28 million people and partially vaccinated another 30.5 million others so far.

“I’m fully aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it exhaustion, boredom, weariness, sadness and distress,” Widodo said in his closing address, adding that there are many criticisms directed to the his administration, particularly on matters that have not been resolved yet.

“Constructive criticisms is crucial and we always respond to that by fulfilling our responsibilities as expected by the people,” he said.

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Bagus Indahono, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Bagus Indahono Credit: Bagus Indahono

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, walks with his deputy Ma'ruf Amin, second right, House Speaker Puan Maharani, second left, Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, left, and the Cairman of Regional Representative Council La Nyalla Mattalitti, rear, as he enters the parliament building to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Seats at the main assembly room at the parliament building are left largely empty as attendance is limited to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak during the delivery of the annual State of the Nation Address by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, takes his mask off before delivering his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, delivers his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption A worker, left, gives an offering of Hindu prayers near a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim to be taken for a cremation in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim into an ambulance to be taken for a cremation in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim into an ambulance to be taken for a cremation in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim into an ambulance to be taken for a cremation in Bali, Indonesia Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Workers in protective suits walk into a tent to pick up the body of a COVID-19 victim to take for a cremation in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing traditional Baduy outfit, listen to the national anthem after delivering his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, prays after delivering his State of the annual Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, raises his fist as he delivers his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo listens to the national anthem after delivering his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Bagus Indahono/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bagus Indahono Credit: Bagus Indahono

Caption Indonesian President Joko Widodo greets parliament members upon arrival to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Bagus Indahono/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bagus Indahono Credit: Bagus Indahono