President returns to Algeria, reports recovery from COVID-19

The long absence of the head of state, who also serves the North African nation's defense chief, recalled the lengthy periods during which his predecessor did not appear in public. After suffering a stroke in 2013, former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika sought treatment in France and later went to Switzerland for numerous medical check-ups, There was lots of speculation and little official information about his whereabouts or condition.

Bouteflika kept ruling even as his public appearances kept dwindling. He was forced to abandon his bid for a fifth term last year before being pushed from office under pressure from protesters and the powerful army.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has been in charge during Tebboune’s absence as the country struggles with an economy worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.