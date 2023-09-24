President Macron says France will end its military presence in Niger and pull ambassador after coup

President Emmanuel Macron says France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country after its democratically elected president was deposed in a coup
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron announced Sunday that France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country after its democratically elected president was deposed in a coup.

The announcement is a significant, if predicted, blow to France’s policy in Africa, after French troops pulled out of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years after coups there. France had stationed thousands of troops in the region at the request of African leaders to fight jihadist groups.

France has maintained some 1,500 troops in Niger since the July coup, and had repeatedly refused an order by the new junta for its ambassador to leave, saying that France didn't recognize the coup leaders as legitimate.

Tensions between France and Niger, a former French colony, have mounted in recent weeks, and Macron said recently that diplomats were surviving on military rations as they holed up in the embassy.

In an interview with France-2 television, Macron said that he spoke Sunday to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, and told him that “France has decided to bring back its ambassador, and in the coming hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France."

He added, "And we will put an end to our military cooperation with the Niger authorities.” He said the troops would be gradually pulled out, likely by the end of the year.

He noted that France’s military presence in Niger was in response to a request from Niger’s government at the time.

The military cooperation between France and Niger had been suspended since the coup. The junta leaders claimed that Bazoum's government wasn’t doing enough to protect the country from the insurgency.

The junta in August gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave. After the deadline expired without France recalling him, the coup leaders then revoked his diplomatic immunity.

The junta is now under sanctions by Western and regional African powers.

In New York on Friday, the military government that seized power in Niger accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of “obstructing” the West African nation’s full participation at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders in order to appease France and its allies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel54m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
5h ago

Credit: Mikki K. Harris/AJC

TRENDING NOW
Atlanta’s Usher will be Super Bowl halftime act in 2024
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
The Latest

Credit: AP

Canadian autoworkers ratify new labor agreement with Ford
11m ago
Bonner and Allen lead Connecticut to a 78-63 win over New York in Game 1 of WNBA...
14m ago
Kosovar police surround a village after Serb gunmen storm a monastery in violence that...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top