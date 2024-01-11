President Joe Biden's record age, 81, is an 'asset,' first lady Jill Biden says

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says her husband's age is an "asset," as President Joe Biden — at 81 already the oldest American leader in history — faces persistent questions from voters about his decision to seek another term.

In an interview with MSNBC's “Morning Joe" released Thursday, Jill Biden responded to those concerned the Democratic president is too old, saying, “I say his age is an asset.”

“He has wisdom. He has experience," she continued. "He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man or the right person for the job at this moment in history.”