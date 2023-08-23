President Joe Biden to host Costa Rica President Chaves at the White House

President Joe Biden will host Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on legal pathways for migrants

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN LONG – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday the two leaders will discuss how the nations can “build out inclusive and sustainable economies ... advance democratic values in the region, promote safe and orderly migration ... and address regional security challenges.”

In recent years, Costa Rica, with a population of 5 million, has become one of the world's leading spots for asylum requests.

In June, Costa Rica and the U.S. agreed to open potential legal pathways to the United States for some of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American nation.

The agreement was aimed at reducing the pressure on Costa Rica’s overwhelmed asylum system and heading off asylum seekers who could give up on the slow process in Costa Rica, and instead set off for the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chaves said in December the policies were being abused by people looking only to come work and then leave, and the policies would be tightened. As an alternative, officials offered a two-year work permit for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans in exchange for dropping their longer-term asylum cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is grappling with increasing numbers of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and clamped down on illegal crossing while offering expanded pathways.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
10h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Carolina's new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict...
7m ago
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new House GOP rule
7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure from the bond market eases
7m ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
6h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top