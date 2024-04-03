Nation & World News

Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costs, including for inhalers

President Joe Biden has teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders to promote the administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs
President Joe Biden stands with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after speaking about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden stands with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after speaking about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration's efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs, as the White House continues its effort to highlight Biden's legislative achievements to voters ahead of the November elections.

"Bernie, you and I have been fighting this for 25 years," Biden said to Sanders during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House. "Finally, finally we beat Big Pharma. Finally."

Both men touted the lower health care costs that come through the Democrats' sweeping climate, health care and tax package that Biden signed into law in 2022. It caps various health care costs for those on Medicare, including $35 a month for insulin and $2,000 a year for prescription drugs.

No Republican lawmakers voted for the law. His aides and Democratic officials say Biden's achievements such as lowering health care costs are popular with the public, yet the incumbent president hasn't yet gotten the credit from voters.

And both Biden and Sanders promoted their recent efforts to pressure most major inhaler manufacturers to cap the costs of the devices to no more than $35 a month. Otherwise, the purchase price of inhalers ranges somewhere between $200 to $600 without insurance, according to the White House. Manufacturers have said the price changes will take effect later this year or at the beginning of next year.

“I want to thank President Biden for what he has done on this issue up to now, and I look forward to working with the president as we go forward,” Sanders said.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, and Biden were rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. After Sanders ended his bid, his aides worked with Biden campaign officials to craft a party policy platform that would reflect Sanders’ influence.

---

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Amanda Seitz contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden stands with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after speaking about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks prior to President Joe Biden speaking about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Tornado in Rockdale confirmed as EF-2
30m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
2h ago

Credit: FBI

FBI gate crash suspect faces 10 years in prison
The Latest

Credit: AP

Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska's GOP governor wants a...
6m ago
Jill Biden says the nation's top teachers will be recognized at their own White House...
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher following its worst day in weeks
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
Get acquainted with Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Beard-nominated Talat Market
1h ago
Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary