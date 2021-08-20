ajc logo
X

President Biden delays trip home to Delaware until Saturday

Caption
Biden Defends U.S. Withdraw From Afghanistan:, ‘I Stand Squarely Behind My Decision’.On Monday, Biden delivered a speech addressing the recent turmoil in Afghanistan. .The Taliban seized control of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital,marking the collapse of the nation’s government.Biden said that despitethe current chaos he stands “squarely behind[his] decision” to withdraw U.S. troops. .I stand squarely behind my decision …After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way thatthere was never a good time to withdraw, Joe Biden, via 'NYT'.He said to staywould be to “[lurch] into the third decade of conflict.”.The choice I had to make as your presidentwas either to follow through on the agreementto drawdown our forces … or escalatingthe conflict and sending thousands moreAmerican troops back into combat andlurching into the third decade of conflict, Joe Biden, via 'NYT'.Biden admitted that the Taliban’s retaking ofcontrol “unfold[ed] more quickly” than anticipated. .We were clear-eyed about the risks, weplanned for every contingency. But I alwayspromised the American people I would bestraight with you … The truth is, this didunfold more quickly than we had anticipated, Joe Biden, via 'NYT'.However, Biden insisted that the blame of the Talibantakeover lay on the country’s political leaders and military. .Afghanistan political leaders gave upand fled the country … If anything, thedevelopments of the past week reinforcethat ending U.S. military involvement inAfghanistan now was the right decision, Joe Biden, via 'NYT'.The U.S. military currently has control of Kabul’s airport andis evacuating embassy staffers and allied personnel.A total of 6,000 U.S. troops were authorizedfor deployment to Afghanistan by Biden on Saturday toassist in an “orderly and safe drawdown.”.… to make sure we can have an orderly andsafe drawdown of US personnel and other alliedpersonnel and an orderly and safe evacuationof Afghans who helped our troops duringour mission and those at special risk fromthe Taliban advance, Joe Biden, via 'NYT'

National & World News
By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Amid the continuing crisis in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden postponed plans to head to his Delaware home on Friday and instead will spend the night in Washington.

The White House announced the latest schedule change hours before Biden was set to discuss the chaotic evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The president has been under mounting pressure over his decisions in Afghanistan, which ultimately led to last weekend’s collapse of the U.S.-backed government and complete takeover of the country by Taliban militants.

The U.S.-led evacuation effort has been complicated by a range of obstacles, from armed Taliban manning checkpoints to airport pandemonium to cumbersome red tape.

ExploreAtlanta-area Afghans fear for the safety of other women, girls still in their homeland

Though the pace of evacuations has picked up, tens of thousands of people are still waiting to leave. Biden has set an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Warning: The images in the video may not be suitable for all ages.

The White House offered no explanation for the schedule change, which came near the end of a topsy-turvy two weeks that Biden had planned to spend in Delaware.

ExploreTaliban announce 'amnesty,' urge women to join government

He was now expected to head to Wilmington on Saturday and stay through the weekend.

The news of Friday's change was announced minutes before the small group of reporters, and some White House aides, who accompany the president were set to head to Delaware to be in position to watch the Marine One military helicopter arrive with the president.

Biden had planned to spend a couple of weeks away from the White House, starting earlier this month, as most presidents try to do in August, a traditional vacation month in Washington.

He left the nation's capital as the Senate debated a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and returned to the White House to take a victory lap after the measure passed on a big bipartisan vote.

ExploreBiden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation amid criticism

As the Taliban continued its takeover of key Afghan cities, Biden went to the official Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, which is where he was when the Afghan government collapsed last weekend.

ExploreHarris’ Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

Under pressure to comment, Biden returned to the White House on Monday and addressed the nation before he returned to Camp David.

He flew back to the White House on Tuesday night to be interviewed on Wednesday about the situation in Afghanistan by George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.

Biden remained at the White House with plans to leave on Friday — before he changed the plan again.

In Other News
1
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
2
US stocks move higher but are still headed for a weekly loss
3
U.S. appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium
4
US appeals court refuses to end CDC's eviction moratorium
5
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top