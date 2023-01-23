Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo

The new Western plan for normalizing Serbia-Kosovo relations has not been officially made public. Vucic said in his televised address that the plan stipulates that Serbia would not be against membership of Kosovo in international organizations, including the United Nations.

The U.S. and EU want to push forward an EU-mediated dialogue that has been stalled for months because they fear Russia, a Serbia ally, could try to stir instability in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.

“These talks were among the toughest in the past decade,” Vucic added, describing the meeting. “It was never like this.”

The West wants to defeat Russia and anyone standing in the way will be “swept away,” Vucic said.

“Europe is de-facto in war, whatever they may say,” said Vucic. “They (EU) want everything in their backyard -- and Balkans is their backyard — to be the way they want it.”

Serbia, which has formally sought EU entry, has not gone along with EU sanctions against Russia, but that hasn't spared Vucic from being criticized by the pro-Russian nationalist opposition in Serbia for saying he's ready to consider the latest Western plan.

Despite the anti-Western and pro-Russian sentiment that prevails in Serbia since former ultranationalist Vucic came to power 10 years ago, he said a isolated Serbia would economically collapse without Western help and investments.

Vucic said Monday that “nothing will happen "in the next day or two” but that the country will face tough decisions in the near future. The first repercussion Serbia would face if it rejects the latest Western Kosovo plan would be abolishment of a visa-free regime with the EU, he warned.

“To be fair, the European Union is the biggest investor in Serbia,” he said. “We have to look at things in a fair and objective manner.”

Vucic previously said Serbia would never recognize the independence of Kosovo, which many Serbs consider the country's historic heartland.

Last month, Western officials mediated in resolving a tense situation in northern Kosovo, where Serbs erected barricades on the main roads to protest the arrest of a former Serb police officer. And in the latest incident, Serb officials said Kosovo police wounded a Serb man on Monday in the Serb-dominated north of the country.

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic