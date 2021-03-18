Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday.

Movie theaters all over shuttered their doors a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. While some movie theaters have opened over the past few months with limited capacity and enhanced safety protocols, the announcement by AMC to open nearly all of its U.S. theaters by month's end means more people will have more locations to choose from if they want to see a film on the big screen.