Premier League ref David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks

An English Premier League referee has been suspended after a video on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
FILE - Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Brentford, at White Hart Lane Stadium in London, England, Wednesday , Jan 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)

AP

AP

33 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — An English Premier League referee has been suspended after a video on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

David Coote was suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation, the body governing English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said Monday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Coote using a derogatory term to describe Klopp and saying he disliked the German manager because he “accused me of lying” after one game.

It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed, or whether it was genuine.

Coote was the official for Liverpool's most recent league game, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Klopp left the club after the end of last season and was replaced by Dutch manager Arne Slot.

