Premier League ref David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks

LONDON (AP) — An English Premier League referee has been suspended after a video on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

David Coote was suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation, the body governing English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said Monday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Coote using a derogatory term to describe Klopp and saying he disliked the German manager because he “accused me of lying” after one game.