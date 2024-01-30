BreakingNews
Special counsel Wade settles divorce case, cancelling court hearing
Premier League makes explosive return as 2 teams score inside 22 seconds. Arsenal up to 2nd with win

The Premier League made an explosive return following the competition’s short winter break with Luton scoring after just 18 seconds of its game and Sheffield United netting after 21 seconds
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

With one team scoring after just 18 seconds and another after 21 seconds, the Premier League made an explosive return Tuesday following the competition's short winter break.

Arsenal left it much later for its goals in a win that kept the pressure on Liverpool at the top.

Just when it looked like being another frustrating match for Arsenal's often-profligate attack, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half to help the team beat Nottingham Forest 2-1, jump into second place and trim the gap to first-place Liverpool to two points.

Arsenal might be able to maintain a title push heading into the final months of the campaign, but can Aston Villa?

Unai Emery's team has been the big surprise this season but a 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle slowed its bid for a finish in the Champions League places, with Villa staying in fourth place.

There were five games in total and 16 goals scored, three of them coming for Luton striker Elijah Adebayo in a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton that lifted his team out of the relegation zone.

Adebayo's first came after just 18 seconds and it was barely the quickest of the night, with Ben Brereton Diaz scoring after 21 seconds for Sheffield United in its 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace.

Fulham and Everton drew 0-0 in the other match on the opening night of the league's midweek round.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta waves his supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Arsenal won 2-1. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: AP

Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo with the match ball after his hat-trick during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in, Luton, England, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, center obscured, is mobbed by his team mates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, Miguel Almiron celebrate their third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

