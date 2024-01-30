Premier League makes explosive return as 2 teams score inside 22 seconds. Arsenal up to 2nd with win

With one team scoring after just 18 seconds and another after 21 seconds, the Premier League made an explosive return Tuesday following the competition's short winter break.

Arsenal left it much later for its goals in a win that kept the pressure on Liverpool at the top.

Just when it looked like being another frustrating match for Arsenal's often-profligate attack, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half to help the team beat Nottingham Forest 2-1, jump into second place and trim the gap to first-place Liverpool to two points.