Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea into CL, Leicester 5th

Sergio Aguero marked his final Premier League game for Manchester City by scoring twice as a substitute in the champions' 5-0 win against Everton.

Harry Kane finished as the league's top scorer, for the third time, on 23 goals — one ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah — after scoring at Leicester. The striker also had more assists than anyone else, with 14.

Arsenal failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years after finishing in eighth place, a point behind north London rival Tottenham, despite beating Brighton 2-0.

There were also wins for Manchester United, Newcastle, Leeds and Sheffield United.

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, center, scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP) Credit: Shaun Botterill Credit: Shaun Botterill

Leicester's Marc Albrighton wipes his face during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Mike Egerton/Pool via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton